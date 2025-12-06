Egypt calls for deploying international stabilization force along Gaza’s ‘yellow line’ to verify ceasefire

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called Saturday for deploying an international stabilization force "as soon as possible" along Gaza's so-called "yellow line" to verify the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

He spoke as Israel continues to occupy more than 50% of Gaza's territory under the ceasefire agreement, with the yellow line separating Israeli military deployment zones from areas where Palestinians are permitted to move.

During a session at the Doha Forum 2025, the minister said international monitors are needed because "one party, which is Israel, is every day violating the ceasefire and claiming that the other side is the one who is violating."

He said Egypt favors a peacekeeping "rather than peace-enforcing" mandate, stressing the need to stabilize the ceasefire before moving forward.

"Now we have to consolidate the ceasefire to move forward as soon as possible to the second phase of the Trump peace plan."

The top diplomat said Palestinians "should run their own affairs."

Gaza and the West Bank are an "integral part" of the independent Palestinian state" until the Palestinian Authority is fully empowered and deployed in Gaza," he said.

"There is no solution or sustainable security and stability for Israel or for the Middle East without the Palestinian state… apart from that, all will be temporary solutions."

- No to displacement

The top diplomat said the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza is open 24/7 from the Egyptian side, while Israel continues to close the Gaza-side gate.

Egypt, he stressed, will not allow the crossing to be used "as a gate for displacement or for putting people out of their homeland," he stressed.

"There is no ethical or moral justification to displace the Palestinians… Only we can allow those who are injured and need medical assistance from outside."

Abdelatty urged the international community "to flood Gaza with all humanitarian and medical aid and to prepare for the early recovery and the reconstruction of Gaza, because winter is already coming and people are suffering, no shelters."

Since October 2023, Israel's attacks have killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000, according to Gaza health authorities.

The Egyptian minister described the situation in the occupied West Bank as "even worse than in Gaza," citing daily settler attacks intended to terrorize civilians and force population displacement.

He said empowering the Palestinian Authority in Gaza is essential "to ensure the unity and the integration between Gaza and the West Bank."

UN Resolution 2803 established a Board of Peace, an international stabilization force (ISF), and a new administrative committee in Gaza to support the ceasefire and transitional governance arrangements.

According to official Gaza authorities, Israel has committed hundreds of ceasefire violations and killed 366 Palestinians since the deal took effect on Oct. 10.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages rebuilding Gaza and establishing a new governing mechanism without Hamas.