Manchester City narrow gap in table with dominant win over Sunderland

Manchester City's centre backs Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol struck less than four minutes apart in the first half in a 3-0 thrashing of Sunderland that tightened the Premier League title race and kept the pressure firmly on leaders Arsenal.

Phil Foden also scored -- his fifth goal in three games -- as second-placed City seized the opportunity from Arsenal's 2-1 loss at Aston Villa earlier in the day, to climb within two points of the leaders with 31 points after 15 games. Sunderland are provisionally seventh on 23 points.

While Pep Guardiola's men dominated possession, neither side really threatened in the first half before Dias ended the deadlock in the 31st minute with a rocket from 30 yards out that took a slight deflection off Dan Ballard. Less than four minutes later, Foden whipped in a cross that Gvardiol leapt to head home.

Foden netted his own in the 65th minute with a goal that was all about Rayan Cherki's jaw-dropping rabona assist, a chip that Foden needed only to head home and then had the England midfielder shaking his head in disbelief at Cherki's skill.

Sunderland ended the game with 10 men after Luke O'Nien was shown a red card for a bad foul deep in added time.







