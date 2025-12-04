Despite opposition, Israel cleared to take part in 2026 Eurovision

A photographer takes a picture of a TV screen in Wiener Stadthalle, the venue of next year's Eurovision in Vienna, Austria, November 18, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Despite widespread opposition, Israel has effectively been cleared to take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) backed a series of reforms aimed at reinforcing "trust, transparency and neutrality" in the event.

The results of a secret vote on day one of the group's meeting in Geneva showed that "all EBU Members who wish to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 and agree to comply with the new rules are eligible to take part," it said in a statement.

The EBU said "a large majority of members agreed that there was no need for a further vote on participation and that the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 should proceed as planned, with the additional safeguards in place."

Before the vote, members engaged in "a wide-ranging discussion where Members expressed a variety of views on participation in the Eurovision Song Contest." Several also "stressed the importance of protecting the independence of public service media and the freedom of the press to report, not least in conflict zones such as Gaza," the scene of a two-year Israeli offensive against the strip's Palestinian population.

EBU President Delphine Ernotte Cunci welcomed the result, stating: "The result of this vote demonstrates our Members' shared commitment to protecting transparency and trust in the Eurovision Song Contest."

She added: "These discussions have led to meaningful changes to the rules of the Eurovision Song Contest, ensuring it remains a place for unity and cultural exchange."

Following the vote, broadcasters will be asked to confirm their participation, with the full list for the 70th anniversary edition expected before Christmas.

Some European countries had warned that if Israel participates, they will consider withdrawing from the contest.