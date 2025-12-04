Turkish FM Fidan attends 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan took part Thursday in the 32nd Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) held in Vienna.

Fidan addressed his counterparts during the high-level gathering in the Austrian capital, the Foreign Ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Diplomatic sources said he also held a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger on the sidelines of the event.

The two discussed recent developments regarding negotiations aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

During the meeting, they also reviewed Turkish-EU relations. Fidan underlined that EU membership remains a strategic objective for Türkiye and reiterated Ankara's expectation that the bloc will open new accession chapters for negotiations.



