Thunderbirds F-16 crashes near trona, Pilot safe

According to a statement from Nellis Air Force Base, an F-16C Fighting Falcon jet from the U.S. Air Force's "Thunderbirds" aerobatic team crashed near Trona Airport in the San Bernardino area.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said the pilot successfully ejected before the crash and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

The jet was participating in a training mission over "controlled airspace in California" near Trona, about 290 kilometers north of Los Angeles.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

The unit, officially called the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron and popularly known as the "Thunderbirds," performs high-speed, spectacular aerobatic shows.,