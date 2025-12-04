Macron calls on China to join efforts for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron called on his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday to join the ongoing efforts toward a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv.

"I hope that China can join our appeal and our efforts to achieve, as soon as possible, at the very least a ceasefire in the form of a moratorium on strikes targeting critical infrastructure," Macron said during a bilateral meeting with Xi in Beijing.

Reaffirming that both countries "fully grasp" the "seriousness" of the situation in Ukraine and the need to achieve a lasting peace, he said he hoped they can strengthen their cooperation in that regard.

"As permanent members of the UN Security Council, we have a particular responsibility, and I believe we must do everything possible to ensure that compromises are found, while at the same time preserving international law and ensuring long-term stability," Macron added.

Macron also reiterated the need for cooperation toward a just and lasting peace that respects international law in the Middle East, reminding their support for a two-state solution in Gaza.

He further hailed their dialogue built on "trust" and "mutual understanding" in an "extremely uncertain international context marked by crises."

"Europe and China have a role to play, along with other partners, in laying the foundations of a fair and solid global economic governance based on rules, not on the law of the strongest," Macron underscored.

He welcomed China's renewed commitment to facilitating access to the Chinese market for French products.

"We have managed to find a way forward on what had, at one point, been matters of misunderstanding, and we are continuing to make progress," Macron further explained.

Accompanied by business leaders and government officials, this is Macron's fourth state visit to the world's second-largest economy.

Macron and his wife Brigitte were received by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi upon landing in Beijing.

He will also hold talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and top lawmaker Zhao Leji before traveling with Xi on Friday to the southwestern city of Chengdu.

Xi will host Macron for one-on-one talks in Chengdu, with bilateral ties, trade, and US tariffs, as well as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, likely on the agenda.

The two leaders will also discuss China's ties with the EU, as the trade volume between the two increased to around $785.8 billion last year.