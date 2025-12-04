 Contact Us
News World France detects 2 MERS cases in travelers returning from abroad

France detects 2 MERS cases in travelers returning from abroad

France has reported two cases of MERS-CoV in travelers returning from the Arabian Peninsula, with no signs of local transmission, the Health Ministry said.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published December 04,2025
Subscribe
FRANCE DETECTS 2 MERS CASES IN TRAVELERS RETURNING FROM ABROAD

France has detected two MERS coronavirus cases in travelers returning from abroad, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Two cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) have been identified in France in people "returning from abroad," broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing a ministry statement.

"These two cases were confirmed following suggestive symptoms and the fact that both individuals had traveled together to the Arabian Peninsula," the statement explained.

It reaffirmed that no secondary chain of transmission has been identified on the national territory at this stage.

First detected in 2012 in Saudi Arabia, the MERS coronavirus is considered a cousin, more deadly but less contagious, of the virus responsible for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The ministry also recalled that France had previously recorded only two cases, back in 2013.