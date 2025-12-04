France detects 2 MERS cases in travelers returning from abroad

France has detected two MERS coronavirus cases in travelers returning from abroad, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Two cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) have been identified in France in people "returning from abroad," broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing a ministry statement.

"These two cases were confirmed following suggestive symptoms and the fact that both individuals had traveled together to the Arabian Peninsula," the statement explained.

It reaffirmed that no secondary chain of transmission has been identified on the national territory at this stage.

First detected in 2012 in Saudi Arabia, the MERS coronavirus is considered a cousin, more deadly but less contagious, of the virus responsible for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The ministry also recalled that France had previously recorded only two cases, back in 2013.





