China calls for ‘effectively’ implementing ceasefire in Gaza

China on Thursday called for "effectively" implementing the ceasefire in Gaza, as Israel continues its genocidal onslaught in the Palestinian coastal enclave.

"The situation in Gaza is very fragile," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a news conference in Beijing.

He was responding to questions on the latest Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, in a new violation of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10.

The strikes came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to "respond accordingly" to the injury of soldiers in clashes with Palestinian fighters in Rafah.

China hopes that the Gaza cease-fire agreement "will be effectively implemented, that the humanitarian crisis will be genuinely alleviated, and that peace and stability in the region will be restored as soon as possible," spokesman Lin said, according to Beijing-based daily Global Times.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages rebuilding Gaza and establishing a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.