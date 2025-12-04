CHANCELLOR MERZ INVITES AZERBAIJANS ALIYEV TO BERLIN FOR TALKS

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has invited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to visit Berlin for talks, his office said Thursday.

German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said that in a phone call, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and international developments.

"The chancellor welcomed the recent progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and emphasized its importance for regional stability," Kornelius said. "He invited President Aliyev to visit Germany."

Berlin has long supported the peace process between Azerbaijan and its South Caucasus neighbor Armenia, and has repeatedly said it is ready to contribute to a lasting solution between the two countries.