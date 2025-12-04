Amazon opens new Germany headquarters in Munich

US online retail giant Amazon has opened a new and expanded headquarters in Germany, the company said on Thursday.



After the company's German headquarters were previously spread across four buildings, the new 45,000-square-metre location centralizes operations at one site in northern Munich, Amazon said.



The new building is further proof of the company's long-term commitment to its business in Bavaria and Germany, said Rocco Bräuniger, head of Amazon Germany.



Amazon has not disclosed the cost of the project.



The retail firm employs some 40,000 people in Germany and is looking to expand further, investing some €14 billion ($16.34 billion) into its German operations in 2024.



Amazon also runs 17 logistics centres in Bavaria.



The new headquarters offer a range of amenities for workers, including a cinema and yoga rooms.



