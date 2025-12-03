Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets with counterparts, NATO chief in Brussels

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his counterparts from the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Canada, as well as the NATO chief, on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

Fidan and NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte discussed efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia as well as Black Sea security issues.

The meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper addressed the situation in Gaza, efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, plus Syria and Lebanon, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan said Israel should be pressured to make the ceasefire in Gaza sustainable and to allow the entry of needed humanitarian aid into the region.

On ending the Russia-Ukraine war, Fidan underlined the importance of reaching a fair and lasting solution.

Diplomatic sources provided no details about his meetings with the Dutch, Belgian, and Canadian foreign ministers, David van Weel, Maxime Prevot, and Anita Anand, respectively.

Along with talks with his counterparts, Fidan also attended a trilateral meeting with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev and Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu.

At the meeting, in reference to recent developments, the importance of safety in the Black Sea for the three NATO member coastal states was underlined.

The vital importance both globally and regionally of free trade flows, as well as the security of sea lines of communication and critical infrastructure, were also addressed, according to diplomatic sources.

Freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and adherence to international legal norms must be ensured, and careful implementation of the Montreux Straits Convention is essential, it underscored.

A commitment was expressed to act in solidarity to ensure that the Black Sea remains a sea of peace, stability, and cooperation.

Preparations for the NATO summit to be held in Türkiye's capital Ankara next July and the contributions of the Turkish defense industry to members were also discussed

The next NATO summit will take place in Ankara on July 7-8, 2026.




























