New IAEA team starts work at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine

Regular replacement of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) took place at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Wednesday.

"A successful regular change of IAEA inspectors has been carried out at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Four specialists have commenced work on observing and assessing the operational safety of the station," the plant's press service said in a statement.

Security during the rotation was ensured by Russian Defense Ministry, Russian Guards Corps, and employees of the Interior Ministry's Directorate in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to the statement.

The previous IAEA inspection team conducted work controlling safe operation of the station, which remained disconnected from external power supply for 30 days.

"Thanks in part to their efforts and constant presence, repair works on external power lines were successfully completed," the readout said.

IAEA experts have been working at the Zaporizhzhia NPP since Sept. 1, 2022, following the first visit to the station by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.



