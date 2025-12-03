Malaysia to resume search for plane missing since 2014

Malaysia on Wednesday announced that it will resume a search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight 370 later this month, which went missing in 2014 with 239 people on board, according to an official statement.

The deep-sea search for the missing wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 will resume on Dec. 30 by UK-based Ocean Infinity for 55 days, said the Transport Ministry.

"Ocean Infinity has confirmed with the Government of Malaysia that it will recommence seabed search operations for a total of 55 days, to be conducted intermittently," the ministry said in the statement.

The search will be carried out in the targeted area assessed to have the highest probability of locating the aircraft, in accordance with the service agreement entered into between the government of Malaysia and Ocean Infinity on March 25, 2025, it added.

Flight MH370 vanished without a trace on March 8, 2014, while flying from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, in one of aviation's greatest mysteries.

The search will cover an area of approximately 15,000 square kilometers (5,800 square miles) in the southern Indian Ocean, and the company will receive $70 million if the wreckage of the plane is found.

In March this year, Ocean Infinity began its search, but it was suspended in April due to poor weather conditions.