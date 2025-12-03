Israeli army kills Palestinian in Gaza despite ceasefire

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli gunfire in the Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire between Palestinian resistance factions and Israel, local authorities said Wednesday.

Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal said a man lost his life by army fire in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City.

Basal did not clarify whether the shooting took place inside areas still held by Israeli forces or in zones they withdrew from under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement that took effect Oct. 10.

The Israeli army did not comment on the attack.

Gaza's government media office said the army has violated the ceasefire about 591 times, killing 357 people and injuring 903 others.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal assault that also left the enclave in ruins.