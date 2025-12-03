GERMANYS STEINMEIER STARTS THREE-DAY UK STATE VISIT IN LONDON

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier starts a three-day state visit to the UK on Wednesday which will kick off in London.



Prince William and his wife Kate will greet Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender at Heathrow Airport and accompany them to Windsor on Wednesday morning.



Steinmeier will go on to receive a ceremonial welcome in the castle quadrangle, attended by the King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William and Kate, and be feted with a grand state banquet in the historic royal residence's St George's Hall on Wednesday evening.



Budenbender will visit Judith Kerr Primary School, in south-east London, to meet pupils and celebrate the school's connection to its namesake, the German-born British author and illustrator who wrote the much-loved children's book "The Tiger Who Came to Tea."



Steinmeier also plans to hold talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the first day. The focus of the second day of the visit will then be on a speech by Steinmeier in Parliament.



