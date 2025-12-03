BRICS+ Counter-Terrorism Conference begins in Moscow

The 2025 BRICS+ Counter-Terrorism Conference opened in Moscow on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

Held under the ministry's auspices, the conference theme is "National and Regional Counter-Terrorism Strategies Amid Emerging Security Challenges and Threats."

The event brings together officials, civil society, and academics from BRICS+ nations, as well as experts from the UN, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Discussions are centered on countering terrorist financing, the illicit use of information and communication technologies, extremism, and radicalization.

The delegates will exchange threat assessments and share best practices. The conference aims to complement the work of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group and strengthen cooperation based on the bloc's existing counter-terrorism strategy and action plans.





