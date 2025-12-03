Brazil’s Lula, Trump discuss tariffs, organized crime

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his US counterpart Donald Trump held a 40-minute phone call Tuesday, which the Brazilian government described as "very productive."

The conversation focused primarily on trade, economic matters, and the fight against organized crime.

Lula praised the US's recent decision to remove an additional 40% tariff that had been imposed on certain Brazilian agricultural products, calling the move "very positive."

The exempted goods, which the US had removed tariffs on in late November, included major Brazilian exports such as beef, coffee and fruits.

Lula said he emphasized the need for further negotiations regarding other products still subject to tariffs, stressing Brazil's desire to move forward quickly. He previously declared the partial tariff removal a "victory for dialogue, diplomacy and common sense."

He also stressed the urgency of strengthening cooperation with the US to combat international organized crime. In response, President Trump reportedly emphasized his willingness to work with Brazil and promised his full support for joint initiatives targeting these criminal organizations. The two presidents agreed to speak again soon to follow up on the progress of the initiatives.

The phone call marks a significant easing of tensions following a period where the two nations moved from a recent trade crisis to direct communication.

The additional tariffs were initially imposed by Trump in a highly unusual move, citing not only trade practices he deemed unfair but also the prosecution of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro, a political ally of Trump, was recently sentenced to over 27 years in prison for attempting a coup after losing the 2022 election to Lula.



