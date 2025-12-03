Asia flood death toll tops 1,400, nearly 1,000 still missing as aid, rescues continue

Torrential rains and widespread flooding in five countries in South and Southeast Asia have pushed the regional death toll past 1,400, with nearly 1,000 people still unaccounted for, according to data shared by local governments.

Unprecedented floods, landslides, storms, and cyclones have wreaked havoc across Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand as rescue teams and aid agencies race against time to rescue marooned people. Submerged villages, mass evacuations and damaged infrastructure hamper relief operations across the regions.

In Indonesia, the National Disaster Management Agency reported that floods and landslides in Sumatra alone have claimed 770 lives, with 463 people still missing.

The devastating floods and landslides also affected over 3.2 million people, while more than one million displaced people were moved to safe places.

According to the agency, around 2,600 people were also injured in the flood-hit areas of North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh provinces, while search and rescue teams continue operations for missing people in different areas.

The central government sent over 40 tons of emergency aid, including food, water, medicine and other essential items, to the Sumatra region.

"This assistance is a priority in emergency response, alongside search and rescue. Food and non-food supplies are needed by disaster-affected residents, especially those who remain isolated," said the agency in a statement on Wednesday.

The Indonesian military also worked to reach communities cut off by damaged roads. Authorities say more heavy equipment and improved access are urgently needed as tens of thousands remain displaced and several areas are still isolated.

Indonesia has also deployed all national forces — including the military — to accelerate emergency response and help and support the civil administration.

The disaster is the country's deadliest since 2018, when a massive earthquake and tsunami in Sulawesi killed more than 2,000 people.

On Tuesday, a local think tank, the Center of Economic and Law Studies, warned that the ongoing floods in Sumatra could cost Rp 68.67 trillion (approximately $4.1 billion) to the country.

- OVER 1.5M AFFECTED IN SRI LANKA

The ongoing flood in Sri Lanka has affected over 1.5 million people, as the death toll also climbed to 465. Over 366 people are still missing after the island country was hit by the devastating Cyclone Ditwah on Nov. 17.

Authorities moved 232,752 people to 1,433 centers as hundreds of houses were damaged by the heavy flooding, according to local media outlet News 1st.

The country's weather agency on Wednesday warned of more rain from Thursday in the Northern, North Central, Eastern, Uva, and Central provinces.

On Tuesday, UNICEF said that Cyclone Ditwah has left children across Sri Lanka facing an escalating humanitarian crisis, as over 275,000 children are among the affected people.

"Children urgently need help. It is a race against time to reach the most vulnerable families who direly require lifesaving services," Emma Brigham, UNICEF representative in Sri Lanka, said in a statement, adding: "And while the cyclone may have passed, the consequences have not."

Search and rescue efforts are also underway, as the government has already deployed military personnel to support the civil administration in search, rescue, and relief efforts. Aid delivery and relief efforts also continue across the affected areas.

Aid from different countries also arrived after President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday declared a state of emergency and appealed for international assistance.

On Tuesday, Pakistan also dispatched 200 tons of humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka via sea cargo to support relief efforts following the devastating cyclone.

Meanwhile, in India, at least four people lost their lives in southeastern Tamil Nadu state in rain-related incidents as Cyclone Ditwah continued to hover near the state's coast.

- THAILAND ANNOUNCES RELIEF PACKAGE FOR FLOOD VICTIMS

The Thai government has approved three relief measures for southern flood victims, as the devastating flood killed around 176 people and affected more than two million people.

The relief measures include a 12-month loan-payment pause, 12-month interest-free loans, and housing repair loans, said the government's Public Relations Department on US social media company X on Wednesday.

The Cabinet also approved 2 million baht ($62,000) in funeral aid per person and a 530 million baht ($16M) budget to restore Hat Yai city in Songkhla province, which was badly damaged by the country's worst flooding in 25 years.

In Malaysia, the situation is improving as the waters recede after killing three and affecting thousands during the floods in the seven states near the border with Thailand.





