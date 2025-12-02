Finland not prepared to offer security guarantees to Ukraine

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on Tuesday said Finland is not ready to offer formal security guarantees to Ukraine, stressing that any future commitments must be clearly distinguished from NATO-style mutual defense obligations, public broadcaster YLE reported.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Hanasaari, Espoo, Orpo said Finland is instead prepared to take part in "security arrangements" for Kyiv, a more limited form of support that does not amount to legally binding guarantees.

"We have not had any discussions on this issue. I don't know why Finland was mentioned in the paper," he said, referring to Washington's earlier leaked 28-point draft peace proposal, which had listed Finland among potential guarantor states.

"We have to understand that a security guarantee is something very, very serious. We're not ready to give security guarantees, but we can help with security arrangements. The difference between them is huge," Orpo said.

He added that Finland has not received any detailed proposal on what US-led security guarantees might entail, noting that such commitments will ultimately be shaped by "large European countries and the United States."

He said work would continue on defining the form of long-term support Finland can offer, including training and equipment assistance for Ukrainian forces.

Swedish PM Kristersson said several European countries are preparing their own contributions to ensure Ukraine's security. He cautioned that debates surrounding "security guarantees" can sometimes be misleading.

Kristersson said the "strongest and most important security guarantee is a strong Ukrainian army," saying Sweden and other partners can help Ukraine maintain its defense capabilities through training, equipment and funding.