Putin: Moscow does not want war but if Europe wants a war, then Russia is ready

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia did not want a war with European powers but that if Europe did want a war, then Russia was ready right now to fight.

Putin said that European powers were making demands on a possible peace settlement for Ukraine that Moscow considers absolutely unacceptable.

Putin says Russia will take steps against tankers of countries that help Ukraine

Russia will take measures against tankers of countries that help Ukraine, Putin said in a statement.

Putin called recent attacks on tankers near Türkiye piracy and said Russia would intensify strikes on Ukrainian facilities and vessels.

A Russian-flagged tanker loaded with sunflower oil reported a drone attack off the Turkish coast on Tuesday, but its 13 crew members were unharmed, Türkiye's maritime authority and the Tribeca shipping agency said. Ukraine said it had nothing to do with the incident.







