UN General Assembly adopts resolution demanding that Israel withdraw from Syrian Golan to 1967 line

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution Tuesday that declares Israel's continued occupation and de facto annexation of the Syrian Golan "illegal" and demands its withdrawal to the June 4, 1967 line.

The draft resolution, which was penned by Egypt, was approved with 123 votes in favor, seven against and 41 abstentions.

The resolution declares that the Israeli decision of Dec. 14, 1981 to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan is "null and void and has no validity whatsoever."

It "demands once more that Israel withdraw from all the occupied Syrian Golan to the line of 4 June 1967 in implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions" and determines that the continued occupation of the Syrian Golan and its de facto annexation constitute "a stumbling block in the way of achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region."