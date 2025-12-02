Zelensky urges to 'end the war', not just 'pause' in fighting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged a complete end to his country's war with Russia and not just a "pause" in the devastating fighting since February 2022.

"Our common task is to end the war, not just to achieve a pause in hostilities. A dignified peace is needed. For this to truly happen, everyone must be on the side of peace," he told a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

Zelensky expects to hear soon after Moscow meetings, ready to meet Trump again

Zelensky said that he expects to hear from U.S. negotiators as soon as they finish their meetings in Moscow on a peace deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Zelensky added that he was ready to meet U.S. President Donald Trump again but that it would depend on how successful the Moscow talks were.



