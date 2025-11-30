Ukraine says 1 killed, 19 injured in Russian drone attack on city of Vyshhorod

Ukraine said on Sunday that at least one person was killed and 19 others were injured due to an overnight Russian drone attack on the city of Vyshhorod, situated immediately north of the country's capital Kyiv.

"The number of injured from the enemy attack in Vyshhorod has increased to 19. Among them are four children … Unfortunately, one man died," Mykola Kalashnyk, the governor of the Kyiv region, said in a statement on Telegram.

Saying that 11 of those injured were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity, Kalashnyk added that a fire in the multi-story building targeted in the attack was extinguished.

Kalashnyk also said that two other high-rise buildings in the city, as well as 14 private buildings, an enterprise, and seven cars, were also damaged in the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the overnight attacks on US social media company X, saying injuries were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, and that the Odesa, Sumy, and Kherson regions were also affected.

Citing attacks on Ukraine over the past week, Zelenskyy argued that this is why they "must strengthen Ukraine's resilience every single day."

"Missiles and air-defense systems are essential, and just as crucial is active work with our partners for peace. We need real, reliable solutions that will help end this war," the Ukrainian president added.

Separately, Ukraine's Air Force claimed in a Telegram statement that its air defenses shot down 104 out of 122 various types of drones launched by Russia overnight. It claimed that two Iskander-M ballistic missiles were also launched overnight, but did not provide details on their fate.

Local authorities in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions said that one person was injured in each region due to the overnight attacks.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities have not yet commented on the strikes.





