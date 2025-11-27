US-Ukraine delegations agree on 18 of 20 peace plan conditions, 2 'delicate issues' remain

U.S., left, and Ukrainian, right, delegations at the beginning of their talks at the U.S. Mission to International Organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (AP Photo)

US and Ukrainian officials have reached agreement on 18 of 20 conditions in the proposed peace deal, following recent talks in Geneva, with the two unresolved points remaining due to them being "delicate issues," according to an Axios report on Thursday.

These unresolved matters are believed to be territorial disputes and the nature of US security guarantees, sensitive issues Ukrainian officials previously indicated to the Financial Times that would be decided by US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump launched the new peace initiative following a Nov. 18 White House meeting where the 28-point plan was championed by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a potential "breakthrough," according to the report.

The meeting laid the groundwork for the recent Geneva talks, in which delegations narrowed the original 28-point plan to 20 items.

Meanwhile, one official said that despite online speculation of a "rift" between Vance and Rubio, the two officials are working as a united "tag team" on the peace plan.

The initial US proposal required Ukraine to make significant concessions, including recognizing Russian control over its territories, limiting its military personnel, and agreeing not to join NATO.