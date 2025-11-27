Russia condemns coup in Guinea-Bissau

Russia on Thursday said it is concerned about the situation in Guinea-Bissau, where the military has taken power.

Addressing a press briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia is closely monitoring the situation there, and calls on political forces to exercise restraint.

"We continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and urge the political forces of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau to exercise restraint, exert all necessary efforts to stabilize the situation in this country through dialogue within the framework of legality and order," she said.

A group of military officers identifying themselves as the "High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order" announced on Wednesday that they "assumed full powers of the state" in a statement broadcast on state television. Gen. Horta Inta-A announced taking charge as the transitional president on Thursday.

The military suspended all media activities, halted the ongoing electoral process, closed all borders and imposed a nine-hour curfew starting at 9 pm local time (2100GMT).

The heads of the electoral observer missions urged the African Union and ECOWAS to take the necessary steps to restore constitutional order.

The coup was staged as both independent candidate Fernando Dias and incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embalo's camps claimed victory on Monday in the presidential election, as the country awaited official results.