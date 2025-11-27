Germany stone reveals Europe’s oldest blue pigment

Archaeological excavations in the Mühlheim-Dietesheim region of Germany have revealed unexpected traces of blue pigment on a stone artifact dating back roughly 13,000 years, challenging established understandings of prehistoric art. Researchers from Aarhus University in Denmark identified the blue residue on the stone as the mineral pigment azurite, marking the earliest known use of blue in Europe.

For a long time, it was believed that Paleolithic artists primarily used red and black pigments. The absence of blue in the record was interpreted as either a rarity or lack of interest in such materials. Lead author Dr. Izzy Wisher stated, "This finding forces us to question everything we thought we knew about Paleolithic pigment use."

Researchers suggest that the scarcity of blue pigment in the archaeological record may be because it was used on the body, for coloring garments, or for temporary decorative purposes—applications that rarely survive over millennia.

The stone, previously thought to be an oil lamp, is now understood to be a palette for mixing pigments, indicating that both artistic and cosmetic practices may have been more sophisticated than previously believed. Wisher added, "The presence of azurite shows that Paleolithic societies selected mineral pigments with deep knowledge and that their color palette was far broader than we imagined."

This discovery opens new avenues for studying how humans expressed identity, status, and beliefs through color.