German President Steinmeier to meet Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier plans to hold political talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Thursday, the second day of his state visit to Spain.



The future of Europe and the war in Ukraine are likely to be important topics. Steinmeier wants to thank Sánchez for his support for Ukraine. Spain has just pledged €817 million ($947 million) in new aid to the country as it defends itself against Russia's invasion.



On Wednesday, Steinmeier called for Europe to be made fit for the future at a joint session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in Madrid. "We need reforms to become faster and more decisive," he said in his speech to both houses of parliament.



Another topic on the second day of the visit is expected to be economic relations between Germany and Spain. Steinmeier and Spanish King Felipe VI plan to jointly open a German-Spanish economic forum.



Steinmeier also plans to award footballer Toni Kroos the Federal Cross of Merit.



Kroos won the World Cup with the German national team in Brazil in 2014. He ended his football career last year with a victory in the Champions League and participation in the UEFA European Championship.



However, the 35-year-old is being honoured less for his successes on the football pitch than for his social engagement.



