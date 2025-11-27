Flooding, landslides kill 31 across Sri Lanka

At least 31 people have been killed, and another 14 have gone missing due to massive flooding and landslides across Sri Lanka in less than two weeks, local media reported on Thursday.

Rescue operations continue in the hard-hit areas as the island country remains under severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, rising floodwaters, and continuous landslides since Nov. 17, which have disrupted daily life across multiple districts, the local English newspaper Daily Mirror reported.

According to the Disaster Management Center, over 4,000 people in 17 districts have been severely affected due to the prevalent inclement weather, while 10 individuals have sustained injuries during this period.

The Batticaloa district has recorded over 300 millimeters of rainfall, an exceptionally high amount for a single period.

A low-pressure system remains anchored over the country, generating heavy winds and repeated waves of intense rainfall.

Authorities have issued a red-alert landslide warning for eight high-risk districts, signaling a severe risk to steep slopes, hillside communities, and vulnerable zones.

Residents in the said districts have been urged to remain on high alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and be prepared for immediate evacuation.