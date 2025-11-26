US seeking 'violent overthrow' of Venezuelan government: Cuba

Cuba on Tuesday accused the US of seeking the "violent overthrow" of the Venezuelan government, calling the potential action "extremely dangerous and irresponsible."

"The exaggerated and aggressive military presence of the United States in the region constitutes a threat against Latin America and the Caribbean as a whole," Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said in a video message posted on the US social media company X's platform.

"With the encouragement of the Secretary of State (Marco Rubio), the main and immediate target is a violent overthrow of the government of Venezuela through the use of US military force, an extremely dangerous and irresponsible action with unpredictable consequences," he added.

A military escalation could constitute "an international crime of the highest order" and represents a violation of international law and the UN Charter, he warned.

Rodriguez dismissed claims that the US buildup is aimed at fighting narcotics trafficking, calling such reasoning "an unsustainable lie." He argued that the size and sophistication of the US naval and air deployments could not plausibly be intended to target criminal organizations.

He warned that military intervention in Venezuela could trigger "an incalculable number of deaths" and create "a scenario of violence and instability in the hemisphere that could be unimaginable."

Rodriguez also challenged US leaders personally, questioning whether those advocating war would be willing to risk their own lives.

"If war breaks out, where will the Secretary of State be? Does anyone really think he will accompany young soldiers to risk their life in a battle that isn't theirs? Ask him if he ever did military service," he said.

Denouncing military escalation in the region, he said Cuba called for restraint and solidarity across the region, reaffirming its "full support" to Venezuela and urging the international community to act with "common sense, the spirit of peace, and ethics."

Rodriguez also made a direct appeal to the American public, saying: "We appeal to the people of the United States to stop this madness."



