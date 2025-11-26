UN follows Guinea-Bissau situation 'with deep concern' after military seizes power

Cars move next to the presidential palace in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, November 20, 2025. (REUTERS Fİle Photo)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following developments in Guinea-Bissau "with deep concern" after the country's military deposed President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Wednesday.

"He appeals to all national stakeholders in Guinea Bissau to exercise restraint and exercise and respect the rule of law," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"The Secretary General will continue to closely follow the situation in the country as it unfolds," he added.

Earlier today, Guinea-Bissau's military deposed Embalo and closed the country's land, sea, and air borders, claiming it uncovered a plot to "destabilize" the nation.

A group of military officers identifying themselves as the "High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order" announced they "assumed full powers of the state" in a statement broadcast on state television.

The military suspended all media activities, halted the ongoing electoral process, closed all borders, and imposed a nine-hour curfew starting at 9 pm local time (2100GMT).

The coup came as both Fernando Dias, an independent candidate, and incumbent President Embalo's camp claimed victory Monday in the presidential election held over the weekend, as the country awaited the results.