Russia to remain long-term threat 'even with peace agreement,' says NATO chief

Russia will continue to pose a long-term threat to Europe regardless of any peace deal struck to end the war in Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned on Wednesday.

Speaking to El Pais in Brussels, Rutte said that even if Kyiv and Moscow reach an agreement, "Russia will remain a long-term threat for a long time to come."

In a wide-ranging interview, he said Spain will ultimately need to increase defense spending far beyond current government estimates.

While Madrid maintains it can meet NATO requirements by investing 2.1% of its GDP, Rutte said: "Spain will soon see that it also needs to spend 3.4% to 3.6%," he said, adding that the earlier 2% benchmark had been merely a "rough estimate."

Rutte offered strong backing for US President Donald Trump, whose approach to defense spending and security he praised, insisting the American leader has been central in pushing allies to bolster their military capabilities.

"Yes, I like the guy," he said. "He is doing exactly what we need him to do."

He credited Trump with efforts to break the diplomatic stalemate over Ukraine.

Although he acknowledged the current peace plan "contains solid elements and others that need more work," he described it as a credible foundation for further negotiations.

"I completely share Trump's vision: this carnage must stop," Rutte said, adding that Russia is suffering heavy losses—"about 20,000 soldiers every month"—while gaining minimal territory.

On Ukraine's future within NATO, Rutte stressed that Moscow has no say in the matter.

"Russia has neither a vote nor a veto over who can be a member of NATO," he said, adding that accession still requires unanimity among allies. Until that is possible, he argued, Ukraine will need "robust security guarantees."

Rutte also pushed back on the idea that countries distant from the front line feel less threatened. "There are five minutes between Vilnius and Valencia," he warned, referring to the speed of advanced Russian missiles. "We're all on the eastern flank."