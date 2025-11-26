RUSSIA SAYS ITS READY TO AID NIGERIA’S COUNTERTERRORISM EFFORTS

Russia says it's ready to aid Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts

Russia is ready to support Nigeria's efforts against terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Tuesday, praising Abuja's "serious efforts" in countering extremist groups.

Zakharova said Moscow's stance "remains unchanged," noting that terrorism is a global threat and stressing Russia's readiness to provide assistance in coordination with the international community, UN agencies and the African Union.

"Russia is prepared to continue providing the necessary assistance to its Nigerian partners," she said, adding that Nigeria's armed forces and law enforcement agencies have "accumulated significant experience in effectively countering terrorist threats."

She underlined that civilians, including women and children, continue to suffer the most from attacks, along with government and security personnel.

Nigeria faces persistent violence from armed groups including Boko Haram, which has operated since 2002 from Borno State and remains active despite major losses inflicted by the Nigerian military in 2015.

Renewed attacks on schools have prompted authorities to close educational institutions in several states, while President Bola Tinubu canceled a planned trip to South Africa for the G20 summit earlier this month due to rising security concerns.



