Germany says Russia shows ‘no willingness to compromise’ for Ukraine peace

Germany's defense minister on Wednesday accused Russia of not responding positively to a revised peace plan for Ukraine.

Addressing lawmakers in parliament, Boris Pistorius defended the government's plan to significantly increase defense spending, arguing that Moscow is not interested in a political settlement.

"I see no desire for peace in Russian President Vladimir Putin-neither in his rhetoric nor in his actions. His initial reaction to the new proposals shows no sign of willingness to compromise," he said, adding that Germany will increase its military support to Ukraine.