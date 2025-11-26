Armenia says CSTO withdrawal not on agenda for now

Armenia is not considering leaving the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at this stage, Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan said on Wednesday, stressing that Yerevan's approach remains to avoid participation in the bloc's activities while not blocking its decisions.

Speaking to reporters, Safaryan said Armenia's stance "has already been declared," noting that while the country does not currently take part in CSTO work, it does not oppose the adoption of documents agreed upon by other members.

"Armenia conducts its foreign policy based on interests, according to the situation that is created. Armenia's balancing policy has been announced, and Armenia makes decisions within that framework," he said, as quoted by the state-run Armenpress news agency.

Asked why Armenia continues to remain in the CSTO despite its non-participation, Safaryan responded: "That's the policy at this stage. If there are additional positions or steps, we will inform you about it."

He also said that the Foreign Ministry has not been tasked with preparing a withdrawal, adding: "Such a task has not been put before us yet. If such developments occur, everyone will know."

Armenia earlier announced that it would not attend the CSTO summit scheduled in Kyrgyzstan on Nov. 27, though Yerevan said it is not opposed to the approval of the documents expected at the meeting.