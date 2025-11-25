Ukraine says it reached ‘common understanding’ with US on core terms of peace plan discussed in Geneva

Kyiv said on Tuesday that its delegation and that of the US reached a "common understanding" during Geneva talks on the core terms of a proposed US plan aimed at advancing peace efforts in Ukraine.

In a statement on the US social media company Facebook, National Defense and Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said that his country appreciated the "productive and constructive" meetings held in Geneva between Ukrainian and US delegations on Sunday, as well as US President Donald Trump's efforts to end the ongoing war.

"Our delegations reached a common understanding on the core terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva," Umerov said, noting that Kyiv now counts on the support of its European partners in their further steps.

He added that they also look forward to organizing a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US "at the earliest suitable date in November" to complete final steps and make a deal with Trump.

Representatives from the US, Ukraine and European allies met Sunday in Geneva to discuss the proposal to end the over three-and-a-half-year war.

Trump has said the US-drafted plan would not be his "final offer," as the proposal has sparked concerns in Kyiv and among its allies.

Zelenskyy said late Monday that, following negotiations, the plan, which initially contained 28 points, now has "fewer points" and "many of the right elements."

On the same day, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that the US is expected to reach out to Moscow "soon" to discuss the US-drafted plan, while stressing that no concrete arrangements for such talks have yet been finalized.

He confirmed that Russia is familiar with one version of the US proposal that aligns with understandings reached during a summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska earlier this year.