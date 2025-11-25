Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar discuss second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal

Türkiye's spy chief met with his Egyptian counterpart and Qatar's foreign minister in Cairo on Tuesday to discuss transitioning to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal and increasing joint efforts in coordination with the U.S., a Turkish source said.



"During the meeting, (they) also agreed to continue strengthening coordination and cooperation with the Civil Military Coordination Center (CMCC) to eliminate all obstacles to ensure the continuity of the ceasefire and to prevent further violations," the source said, adding that the three officials also discussed countering Israeli violations of the accord.



Al-Qahera News, which has ties to Egyptian intelligence, said the meeting included the Egyptian and Turkish intelligence chiefs alongside the prime minister of Qatar.



The delegates discussed working with the US "to ensure the successful implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement" between Israel and Hamas, the channel reported.



Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the US act as both mediators and guarantors for the Gaza deal, which came into effect on October 10 after two years of war.



Their meeting in Cairo came two days after a senior Hamas delegation met with Egyptian spy chief Hassan Rashad to discuss the second phase of the truce.



That phase concerns disarming Hamas, establishing a transitional authority and deploying an international stabilisation force of foreign troops to the Gaza Strip.



According to Al-Qahera News, Tuesday's meeting addressed "overcoming obstacles and limiting violations to ensure the ceasefire holds".



Israel has been repeatedly accused of violating the Gaza truce. According to the Gaza health ministry, Israeli fire has killed more than 300 Palestinians since the truce took hold.



The mediators on Tuesday also "agreed to continue strengthening coordination and cooperation with the Civil-Military Coordination Centre" -- the truce monitoring centre set up by the US and its allies in southern Israel.