Russia says amended US peace plan must reflect 'spirit and letter' of Trump-Putin summit in Alaska

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that an amended peace plan for Ukraine must reflect the "spirit and letter" of an understanding reached between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump at their Alaska summit.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov said Russia had welcomed an initial version of a U.S. peace plan for Ukraine and was waiting for an amended interim version of the plan after Washington had coordinated with Ukraine and Europe.

He said it would be a completely different situation for Russia if the amended version did not reflect what Putin and Trump had discussed when they met in Alaska in August.

























