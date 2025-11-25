News World Last Generation activists ordered to pay more than €400,000 for blockading Hamburg Airport

A blockade of Hamburg Airport resulted in ten activists from the climate action group Last Generation being liable for over €400,000 ($463,208) in damages to the airline Eurowings.

Ten activists from the climate action group Last Generation must pay more than €400,000 ($463,208) to the airline Eurowings due to a blockade of Hamburg Airport.



The fine was decided by the Hamburg Regional Court, more than two years after the incident in a civil trial, the court announced on Tuesday.



If the defendants block an airport again, they can be detained for up to six months, the court further ruled, which means in other words they would go to prison.



On July 13, 2023, the climate activists cut through a fence at the airport, gaining access to the premises. Four of them glued themselves near the runways.



In total, four women and six men were involved, aged between 19 and 63 at the time.



Eurowings, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Lufthansa Group.



The verdict was already reached on November 20 but only became public on Tuesday. It is not yet legally binding and can be appealed.












