UNITED EU POSITION IS KEY TO GOOD OUTCOME FROM UKRAINE PEACE MOVES, EUS COSTA SAYS

A united and coordinated European Union position is key to ensuring a "good outcome" from talks on ending the war in Ukraine, European Council President Antonio Costa said on Monday after speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"Spoke with Zelenskiy ahead of this morning's informal EU leaders' meeting on Ukraine peace efforts, to get his assessment of the situation. A united and coordinated EU position is key in ensuring a good outcome of peace negotiations - for Ukraine and for Europe," Costa wrote on X.

























