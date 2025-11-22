G20 summit begins in shadow of US boycott and Ukraine tensions

The two-day G20 summit of leading economies begins on Saturday in Johannesburg, South Africa, overshadowed by the absence of many world leaders, as well as fierce debate over the US plan for peace in Ukraine.



US President Donald Trump himself, as well as the heads of state of Russia and China - Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping - are among the leaders who have also cancelled their participation in the first G20 summit on the African continent. The leaders of Mexico and Argentina are likewise not attending.



Trump's administration is boycotting the talks entirely because it accuses the South African government of severe repression against white farmers. South Africa rejects the accusations as unfounded.



The summit's host, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, is focussing the summit on the themes of solidarity, equality and sustainability.



His biggest priorities include easing the debt burden of emerging and developing countries, a just energy transition, fair and clean use of rare minerals, fair burden-sharing in climate protection and food security.



On Friday, UN Secretary General António Guterres called on G20 members to "use their influence and voices to end the conflicts that are causing so much death, destruction and destabilization around the world."



