Trump says his plan to end Ukraine war not final offer

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that his plan to end the war in Ukraine was not his final offer, and that "one way or the other," he hoped the fighting would stop.

When asked by reporters if his 28-point proposal -- which would see Ukraine cede territory, cut its army, and pledge to never join NATO -- was his "final offer to Ukraine," Trump replied: "No."

"We're trying to get it ended. One way or the other, we have to get it ended," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted coolly to the plan, saying he would propose "alternatives."

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said he was willing to discuss the plan's details but if Kyiv refused it, Moscow would push on with its offensive in Ukraine, launched in February 2022.

On Friday, Trump said that November 27 -- when the United States celebrates Thanksgiving -- was an "appropriate time" to set for Zelensky to agree a deal, but he indicated it could be flexible.

"He'll have to like it, and if he doesn't like it, then you know, they should just keep fighting," Trump told reporters. "At some point he's going to have to accept something."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff are scheduled to arrive in Geneva on Sunday to discuss the plan, a US official told AFP. European officials are also expected in Switzerland.







