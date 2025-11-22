German chancellor calls on Russia to end war in Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Saturday called on Russia to end its "war of aggression" against Ukraine, which is now approaching its fifth year.

"Russia has unleashed an illegal war of aggression. Now Russia must finally end this aggression, which has brought terrible human suffering to Europe," Merz told a G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Russia also has a responsibility to end the massive impact of the war on the global economy. All other G20 members must also live up to their responsibilities, not only out of economic interest. "We owe this to all people in the world-this is the greatest challenge for the G20," he added.

The German government said on Friday that any peace plan for Ukraine must include a "recognition of sovereignty and solid security guarantees" for the war-battered country.

Germany supports peace efforts on the basis of "the recognition of Ukraine's sovereignty and the commitment to solid security guarantees for Ukraine. We welcome that a new (peace) initiative has been started," government spokesman Stefan Kornelius told the press in Berlin, commenting on a 28-point peace plan prepared by the US to end the war, which began in February 2022.