Erdoğan meets world leaders during G20 gathering in South Africa

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday held a series of diplomatic meetings on the sidelines of this weekend's G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to the Turkish Presidency's website, Erdoğan met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, and Angolan President Joao Lourenco.

Erdoğan also met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who posted on US social media platform X: "Great to have a constructive conversation with President Erdoğan."

Albanese added that at next year's UN climate change conference COP31, "which Türkiye will host in Antalya, Australia will assume the role of President of Negotiations both in the lead-up to and at the meeting. That means we'll ensure the interests of the Pacific are advanced throughout the process. Together, COP31 will accelerate practical action and investment to keep global temperatures to safer limits and help build resilience to climate impacts"

During the meeting between Carney and Erdoğan, they discussed "relations between Türkiye and Canada as well as regional and global issues," the Turkish Communications Directorate said on its website.

The statement added: "In the meeting, President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye is working to enhance cooperation with Canada in all areas and aims to deepen relations in sectors such as trade, energy, technology, and air transportation."

Highlighting both countries' desire as allies to advance defense industry ties, Erdoğan stressed that strengthening the recently intensified cooperation in this area would "serve our mutual interests."

Erdoğan also met with the leaders of MIKTA -- a cross-regional consultative platform comprising Türkiye, Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia -- on the margins of the gathering.

Accompanying the president during his diplomatic engagements were Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Cağatay Kılıç, and other senior officials.