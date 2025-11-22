Erdoğan urges stronger global cooperation to revive trade

During a session at the G20 Leaders Summit, President Erdoğan addressed issues related to combating global poverty and development aid.

Despite the commitment to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals' principle of leaving no one behind, Erdoğan highlighted that one in ten people worldwide still struggles with extreme poverty.

President Erdoğan pointed to the declining trend in global development aid, noting, "Total global development aid decreased by 9% in 2024, and is expected to see a further decline of up to 17% in 2025. Unfortunately, this indicates significant losses for the continent of Africa."

"WE REPRESENT A CIVILIZATION THAT DOES NOT SLEEP FULL WHILE ITS NEIGHBOR GOES HUNGRY"

Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye represents a civilization philosophy that does not allow for one to sleep content while their neighbor remains hungry, stating they continue to fulfill their responsibilities despite adverse conditions.

Erdoğan also shared information regarding Türkiye's official development aid:

"In 2023, we increased our official development aid from 6.8 billion dollars to 7.4 billion dollars in 2024. However, reaching our targeted goals with this aid remains challenging. We place great importance on developing financing models for sustainable development, particularly in the least developed countries, by mobilizing local resources."