Dozens arrested at London protest in support of Palestine Action

At least 90 protesters were arrested at a London demonstration in support of the banned activist group, Palestine Action, police said Saturday.

The arrests as of 1800GMT are in relation to the protest organized by Defend Our Juries in support of the "proscribed terrorist organisation Palestine Action," Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

It added that the protest concluded and those involved have left the area.

Protesters gathered in Tavistock Square, where demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and signs while chanting pro-Palestine slogans.

Some of the banners read: "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action."

The Defend Our Juries group wrote on the US social media platform X that police instantly started arresting protestors for silently holding signs that it said opposed genocide and the Palestine Action ban.

"Today's protest is happening in Tavistock Square, London — known as the peace gardens with anti-war memorials. Lift the ban," it added.

Palestine Action was banned in July under the UK's Terrorism Act, a decision that has led to the arrests of hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters for holding signs or showing support for the group.

The new protests come ahead of and during the judicial review set to be heard from Nov. 25 to 27, which may see Palestine Action's proscription as a terror organization overturned.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 victims in Gaza, primarily women and children, injured more than 170,800, and reduced the enclave to rubble. The onslaught came to a halt under a ceasefire deal that took effect Oct. 10.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

