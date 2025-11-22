55 dead, 13 missing after floods hit central Vietnam

At least 55 people died and 13 others went missing after heavy floods ravaged central Vietnam this week, according to the disaster management department.

Floods swept through central Vietnam and the Central Highlands, causing extensive damage and more than $340 million in economic losses, Vietnam News reported, citing the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention.

Dak Lak area reported 27 fatalities, with eight others missing, while 14 people were killed and two others were missing in Khanh Hoa.

Five deaths were reported each in Gia Lai and Lam Dong, while two fatalities were recorded in both Thua Thien Hue and Da Nang.

Two more were reported missing in Da Nang and one in Quang Trị province.

The flood also destroyed around 950 houses and more than 28,460 homes remain submerged in the affected areas.

The floods and heavy rain also disrupted transport services in the affected areas, with parts of major highways and rural roads blocked by flooding and landslides.

Authorities said that military and police personnel have been deployed to respond to the disaster.

They said 3.24 million livestock and poultry have perished or been swept away.





