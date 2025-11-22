4 injured in shooting during Christmas tree lighting event in N.Carolina

Four people were shot and injured Friday evening during a Christmas tree lighting event in North Carolina, authorities said.

Three of the victims were in critical condition and one is in stable condition after the shooting in Concord, according to a statement from the city.

It was unclear whether the police had identified suspects or a motive.

"Police are reviewing footage from the event and speaking with multiple witnesses," the statement said.

Images and footage posted online show crowds of people fleeing and a street filled with emergency response vehicles.

According to the city's website, the event, promoted as the 28th annual tree-lighting ceremony, was set to include appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus, food trucks, a showing of The Grinch, and a fireworks display.





