Trump designates Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO US ally

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is upgrading ties with Saudi Arabia, designating the Kingdom as a major non-NATO US ally.

"I'm pleased to announce that we're taking our military cooperation to even greater heights by formally designating Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally, which is something that is very important to them," Trump said as he hosted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a formal dinner at the White House.

"I'm just telling you now for the first time, because they wanted to keep a little secret for tonight...That's another point you won today, and signing a historic strategic defense agreement, which we just signed a little while ago. So congratulations," he added to applause.





