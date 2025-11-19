The Ukrainian forces launched four American missiles at Russia's Voronezh region on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The strike using four ATACMS missiles took place at 2.31 pm Moscow time (GMT1131), the ministry said in a statement.

"All missiles were intercepted by Russian air defense systems S-400 and Pantsir," it said.

However, debris from the ATACMS damaged the roofs of a gerontology center and orphanage, it added.

No civilian casualties or injuries were reported.

The location in Kharkiv Oblast, near the village of Volosskaya Balakleya, from where the ATACMS missiles were fired, was promptly identified. The Russian military destroyed two launchers with ammunition using the Iskander missile system, the ministry said.

On Tuesday, Voronezh Region Governor Aleksandr Gusev announced on Telegram that air defense forces shot down multiple aerial targets above Voronezh, without specifying their type.

According to Gusev, there were no victims, but debris damaged the roof of a private house and a car.

Ukraine already used ATACMS missiles to strike Russia in January. These weapons are supplied to Kyiv by the US.

In March, American media reported that Ukraine ran out of ATACMS stockpiles. In July, reports indicated discussions in Washington about resuming deliveries to Ukraine.

ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) refers to guided ballistic missiles with a maximum range of 300 km (186 miles) and fragmentation-high explosive or cluster warheads.



