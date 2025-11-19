Lithuania faces deepening demographic crisis as birthrate falls by third in decade

Lithuania is confronting a severe demographic downturn, with new data showing the number of babies born each year has fallen by nearly one-third over the past decade, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to figures reported by national broadcaster LRT, slightly more than 30,000 children were born in Lithuania a decade ago, but almost 11,000 fewer births were recorded last year.

The drop has alarmed policymakers, who say urgent measures are needed to stabilize the population and prevent further strain on public services.

In Rokiskis District, the scale of the crisis is stark: deaths outnumbered births five to one in the past month. Marriage and divorce rates were nearly identical, a trend locals attribute to financial pressures, low wages, and rapid depopulation in rural areas.

"All the young people leave for the cities, and only grandparents stay here," one resident told LRT.

Since regaining independence, Lithuania's overall population has declined by almost 20%.

Surveys by the initiative Auginu Lietuva (I'm Raising Lithuania) show that more than half of Lithuanians view the demographic situation negatively.

The group's founder, Asta Radzeviciene, said many families delay having children due to financial insecurity, lifestyle preferences, and even security concerns, noting that 10% of respondents cited fear of war as a factor.

Health Minister Marija Jakubauskiene warned that the consequences are already visible in the labor market, especially in the health sector.

"Rapid aging is felt across society. About half of all nurses are already over 55," she said.

Social Security and Labour Minister Jurate Zailskiene said child-care compensation rules will be broadened to support families where one parent works and the other is in studies or vocational training.

Radzeviciene urged more support for premature infants and the adoption of European neonatal care standards to ensure essential services remain available in regions where hospitals are closing.





